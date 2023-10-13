Queensland agencies to face mandatory data breach reporting

Judy Skatssoon reports:

Queensland is set to join NSW as the only other Australian state to introduce a mandatory data breach notification scheme.

The state government says the Information Privacy and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2023, introduced on October 12, contains reforms aimed at improving the accountability of government agencies and boosting privacy protections in a way that’s fit-for-purpose in a digital world.

The legislation introduces requirements for government agencies to notify the Office of the Information Commissioner, as well as affected individuals, of data breaches.