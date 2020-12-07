Public interest groups take aim at Pasco sheriff’s data-driven policing programs

Unsurprisingly, there is  pushback against a Pasco sheriff’s program (previously noted on this site, here).  Neil Bedi and Kathleen McGrory report:

Civil liberties groups are vowing to take action after a Tampa Bay Times investigation revealed organized harassment of Pasco County residents and data-driven profiling of Pasco’s schoolchildren by the Sheriff’s Office.

One public interest law firm has sent mailers, looking for plaintiffs for a potential lawsuit against the policing agency. Several prominent civil rights groups are weighing legal action and public advocacy campaigns.

