Public interest groups take aim at Pasco sheriff’s data-driven policing programs

December 7, 2020
Unsurprisingly, there is pushback against a Pasco sheriff’s program (previously noted on this site, here). Neil Bedi and Kathleen McGrory report:
Civil liberties groups are vowing to take action after a Tampa Bay Times investigation revealed organized harassment of Pasco County residents and data-driven profiling of Pasco’s schoolchildren by the Sheriff’s Office.
One public interest law firm has sent mailers, looking for plaintiffs for a potential lawsuit against the policing agency. Several prominent civil rights groups are weighing legal action and public advocacy campaigns.
