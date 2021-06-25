From HHS OCR:
Public Comments Now Available on Proposed Modifications to the HIPAA Privacy Rule
Public comments submitted in response to the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Modifications to the HIPAA Privacy Rule are now available for public viewing on Regulations.gov at: https://www.regulations.gov/document/HHS-OCR-2021-0006-0001.
The proposed changes to the HIPAA Privacy Rule include strengthening individuals’ rights to access their own health information, including electronic information; improving information sharing for care coordination and case management for individuals; facilitating greater family and caregiver involvement in the care of individuals experiencing emergencies or health crises; enhancing flexibilities for disclosures in emergency or threatening circumstances, such as the Opioid and COVID-19 public health emergencies; and reducing administrative burdens on HIPAA covered health care providers and health plans, while continuing to protect individuals’ health information privacy interests.