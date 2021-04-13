Psychiatrist taken to Delhi High Court Over Breach of Privacy, Confidential Info

Apr 132021
Medical Dialogues reports:
New Delhi: Alleging breach of privacy and confidentiality by a psychiatrist, the 19-year-old patient has approached the Delhi High Court stating the absence of grievance redressal mechanism in Delhi under the Mental Health Care Act, 2017.
The patient had been under the treatment of the psychiatrist at the Vidya Sagar Institute of Mental Health (Neuro & Allied Sciences) [VIMHANS], from 2019. However, the patient alleged that the doctor compromised his privacy during one of the sessions with his mother and revealed his sexual orientation to the latter.
