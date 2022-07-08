Pssst! Match.com does not want you to know about this FTC case

Alison Frankel reports:
The online dating company Match Group Inc really, really does not want anyone to know that it’s in a big fight with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the FTC’s investigation of a Match subsidiary that allegedly shared users’ photos with a facial recognition company.
The FTC filed a petition on May 26 to force Match to comply with a civil investigative demand for documents related to an alleged 2014 data-sharing deal between Match subsidiary OkCupid and Clarifai Inc, an artificial intelligence company. The FTC investigation follows a 2019 New York Times article asserting that Clarifai built its database of faces with OkCupid user photos supplied by an OkCupid founder who was also a Clarifai investor.
h/t, Joe Cadillic