PSNI officer allegedly took photograph of suicide victim’s body

Apr 012022
Allison Morris reports:
A referral to the Police Ombudsman by former chief constable George Hamilton led to a grim discovery that resulted in two serving officers being investigated for sharing pictures of a dead body.
A file on the two officers, under investigation for a raft of offences, has now been sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
This investigation has reportedly been going on since 2017, and the officers were still receiving full pay as of October, 2021.