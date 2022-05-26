PSNI data breach discovered after an officer tried to stop family trip to US

May 262022
Allison Morris reports:
A huge data breach that resulted in the details of 152 people being unlawfully handed over to the US authorities was discovered after a police officer wrongfully intervened to stop a family travelling to America on holiday.
The Belfast Telegraph yesterday revealed that the Police Ombudsman, the Information Commissioner and the Policing Board had all been alerted to the fact that intelligence records relating to over 150 people has been shared with the US Government.
