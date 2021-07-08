ProtonMail, DuckDuckGo, others ask EU & US regulators to ban surveillance-based advertising

Jul 082021
Catalin Cimpanu reports:
A group of privacy-first tech companies, including the likes of ProtonMail, DuckDuckGo, Vivaldi, Tutanota, and Startpage, have published an open letter today asking EU and US regulators to take action and ban surveillance-based advertising.
Surveillance-based advertising refers to a common practice in the advertising industry where companies amass large quantities of personal identifiers, which they then use to track users across the web, including across platforms and devices, in order to deliver highly customized ads.
Read more on The Record.