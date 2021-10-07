Prominent activist targeted with Indian-made spyware linked to notorious hacker group

Oct 072021
October 7, 2021 Online, Surveillance
Amnesty International reports:
Activists in Togo risk being targeted by shadowy cyber-mercenaries who use covert digital attacks to try and steal victims’ private information to sell to private clients, a new Amnesty International investigation has uncovered.
In a new report released today, Amnesty International reveals how fake Android applications and spyware-loaded emails tied to the notorious Donot Team hacker group were used to target a prominent Togolese human rights defender in an attempt to put them under unlawful surveillance.
Read more on Amnesty International.