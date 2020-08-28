Proctoring Apps Subject Students to Unnecessary Surveillance

Jason Kelley and Lindsay Oliver of EFF recently wrote:

With COVID-19 forcing millions of teachers and students to rethink in-person schooling, this moment is ripe for an innovation in learning. Unfortunately, many schools have simply substituted surveillance technology for real transformation. The use of proctoring apps—privacy-invasive software products that “watch” students as they take tests or complete schoolwork, has skyrocketed. These apps make a seductive promise: that schools can still rely on high-stakes tests, where they have complete control of a student’s environment, even during remote learning. But that promise comes with a huge catch—these apps violate student privacy, negatively impact some populations, and will likely never fully stop creative students from outsmarting the system.

No student should be forced to make the choice to either hand over their biometric data and be surveilled continuously or to fail their class.