Probe clears Israel Police of unlawful NSO spyware phone hacking, but notes legal concerns

Avishai Grinzaig reports:

An investigation headed by Deputy Attorney General Amit Marari has not found any evidence that Israel Police used Saifan, a weaker version of NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware to hack phones without court-issued warrants, as claimed in February by Israeli newspaper “Calcalist.” The enquiry did not find any evidence of any other use by the police of NSO spyware without a warrant.

The investigation, with the assistance of technology experts, examined whether any of the figures listed by “Calcalist” had their phones hacked by NSO’s Saifan without a warrant. The claim was found to be completely groundless.

However, the report from the investigation did confirm use of the spyware by Israel Police and concluded that there were legal difficulties in using such invasive software without amending existing legislation.