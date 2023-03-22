Private records of some Canberra Health Services patients ‘deliberately’ sent to industrial partner

Niki Burnside reports:

Some Canberra Health Services (CHS) patients’ records have been emailed to people outside of the organisation, in what has been described as a “serious breach of privacy”.

In an all-staff email, CHS chief executive Dave Peffer said the records had been sent by a small number of staff to multiple people within of one its industrial partners.

He said whole mental health clinical records of 13 patients had been “deliberately” emailed to individuals outside the organisation over a period of years.