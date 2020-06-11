Private lawsuits are a necessary expedient in privacy legislation

An OpEd by Cameron F. Kerry begins:
Comprehensive information privacy legislation got off to a promising start in the 116th Congress, but even though key Senate and House leaders on both sides have worked to find bipartisan consensus, they have stalled over a few pivotal and more polarized issues.
No issue is more polarized than whether individuals should be able to bring lawsuits for privacy violations. Private lawsuits — especially consumer class actions — are anathema even to the most privacy-friendly companies, while for many consumer, privacy, and civil rights groups, they amount to foundational goals.
Cam is "a distinguished visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution and a visiting scholar at the MIT Media Lab. He previously served as general counsel and acting secretary of the United States Department of Commerce."