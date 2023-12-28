Privacy watchdog launches inquiry into TikTok

Sumeyya Ilanbey reports:
Australia’s privacy commissioner has launched an inquiry into TikTok’s handling of personal information to determine whether the social media giant that is harvesting the data of Australians without their consent will need to be formally investigated.
The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner will probe whether TikTok breached the nation’s privacy laws when it used a tool, known as a pixel, to collect users’ data, including email addresses, mobile phone numbers and browsing histories without their knowledge or consent even if they don’t have a TikTok account. An inquiry is the step before a formal investigation is initiated.
