Privacy Watchdog Board’s Secret Report on N.S.A. System Fell Short, Member Says

Jun 302021
 
 June 30, 2021  Posted by  Court, Featured News, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.

Charlie Savage reports:

A member of a civil liberties watchdog board that investigates the nation’s security programs criticized on Tuesday a major — but still secret — report by his organization about a National Security Agency surveillance-related system, portraying the effort as shoddy and a missed opportunity.

The official, Travis LeBlanc, is a Democratic appointee to the five-member agency, the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board. His critique — in a newly declassified, 10-page statement — opened a window into infighting at the board and offered a few hints about the classified study, which it completed in December after more than six years of work.

Read more on The New York Times.

