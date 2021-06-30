Privacy Watchdog Board’s Secret Report on N.S.A. System Fell Short, Member Says

Jun 302021
June 30, 2021 Court, Featured News, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Charlie Savage reports:
A member of a civil liberties watchdog board that investigates the nation’s security programs criticized on Tuesday a major — but still secret — report by his organization about a National Security Agency surveillance-related system, portraying the effort as shoddy and a missed opportunity.
The official, Travis LeBlanc, is a Democratic appointee to the five-member agency, the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board. His critique — in a newly declassified, 10-page statement — opened a window into infighting at the board and offered a few hints about the classified study, which it completed in December after more than six years of work.
Read more on The New York Times.