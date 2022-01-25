Privacy warning over South Australia govt demand for abortion data

Jan 252022
Stephanie Richards reports:
Proposed new abortion rules requiring doctors to hand over personal and medical information about their patients to the government may breach patient privacy and deter some from seeking help, legal groups have warned.
Under regulations drafted by the government, hospital CEOs or doctors would be obliged to report a host of private information to the health minister after performing medical abortions.
