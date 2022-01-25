Privacy warning over South Australia govt demand for abortion data

Jan 252022
 
 January 25, 2022  Posted by  Featured News, Healthcare, Non-U.S.

Stephanie Richards reports:

Proposed new abortion rules requiring doctors to hand over personal and medical information about their patients to the government may breach patient privacy and deter some from seeking help, legal groups have warned.

Under regulations drafted by the government, hospital CEOs or doctors would be obliged to report a host of private information to the health minister after performing medical abortions.

Read more at InDaily.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.