Privacy Updates from China: Proliferation of Sector-Specific Rules As Key Legislation Remains Pending – Part 2: Data Protection in the Financial Sector
May 062021
Yan Luo, Zhijing Yu, and Vicky Liu of Covington & Burling write:
In Part 1 of this blog series (see here), we discussed recent data protection developments in China’s e-commerce sector. In this post, we discuss recently issued rules aimed at improving data governance in China’s financial sector that could also have data protection implications. These rules can be categorized as falling into two groups: the first group focuses on general data governance requirements applicable to all financial institutions, and the second group regulates specific types of financial services.
