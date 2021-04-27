Privacy Updates from China: Proliferation of Sector-Specific Rules As Key Legislation Remains Pending – Part 1: Data Protection in the E-Commerce Sector
April 27, 2021 Featured News, Non-U.S.
Yan Luo, Zhijing Yu, and Vicky Liu of Covington & Burling write:
When China’s legislature, the National People’s Congress (“NPC”), enacted the Cybersecurity Law (“CSL”) in 2017, it set into motion a new era of data governance in China. Three years later, in 2020, the NPC followed up this landmark act with two other legislative milestones in this space: the draft Data Security Law (“DSL”) (see our blogpost here) and draft Personal Information Protection Law (“PIPL”) (see our client alert here). Both the PIPL and DSL will be finalized this year. Taken as a whole, these three laws form an over-arching framework that will govern data protection and cybersecurity in China for years to come.
