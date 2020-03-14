Privacy of suspected COVID-19 patients breached

Suraksha P reports:

In a major breach of privacy, the Karnataka health department released personal details of all those quarantined in the state in the wake of COVID-19 virus to the media, complete with names, mobile numbers, temporary and permanent addresses.

These included details of 23 passengers on the bus and 43 passengers on the flight with the infected Telangana techie. The name of the techie’s company and details of his 26 colleagues who are under surveillance and working from home are part of the list, including their CEO.