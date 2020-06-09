Privacy news you may have missed

Jun 092020
June 9, 2020 Misc
From Joe Cadillic’s latest weekly roundup:
IDEMIA and Sopra Steria to Build the New Shared Facial Recognition System for Border Protection of the Schengen Area:
EU to pay 300 million EUR for IDEMIA and Sopra Steria face and fingerprint recognition:
https://digit.site36.net/2020/06/05/project-interoperability-eu-to-pay-300-million-eur-for-face-and-fingerprint-recognition/
A Single Company (IDEMIA) Will Now Operate Facial Recognition for Nearly 800 Million People:
https://onezero.medium.com/idemia-will-operate-facial-recognition-for-nearly-800-million-people-69b72582202b
Report: EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, Brexit and the Future of Transatlantic Data Flows
https://www.ucl.ac.uk/european-institute/sites/european-institute/files/privacy_shield_brexit_and_the_future_of_transatlantic_data_flows_1.pdf
The Presidency of the Council of the European Union Draft ePrivacy Regulation:
India – States, city municipal corporations and police departments launched 40 different contact tracing apps:
PrivacyBreacher for Android reveals data that apps have access to without extra permission requests:
