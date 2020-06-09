Privacy news you may have missed

From Joe Cadillic’s latest weekly roundup:

IDEMIA and Sopra Steria to Build the New Shared Facial Recognition System for Border Protection of the Schengen Area:

EU to pay 300 million EUR for IDEMIA and Sopra Steria face and fingerprint recognition:

A Single Company (IDEMIA) Will Now Operate Facial Recognition for Nearly 800 Million People:

Report: EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, Brexit and the Future of Transatlantic Data Flows https://www.ucl.ac.uk/european-institute/sites/european-institute/files/privacy_shield_brexit_and_the_future_of_transatlantic_data_flows_1.pdf The Presidency of the Council of the European Union Draft ePrivacy Regulation: https://www.huntonprivacyblog.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/st08204-002.pdf

India – States, city municipal corporations and police departments launched 40 different contact tracing apps: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/internet/millions-are-on-contact-tracing-apps-with-poor-privacy-safeguards/articleshow/76143731.cms

PrivacyBreacher for Android reveals data that apps have access to without extra permission requests: https://www.ghacks.net/2020/06/01/privacybreacher-for-android-reveals-data-that-apps-can-get-without-extra-permission-requests/