Privacy news you may have missed

Jun 092020
 
 June 9, 2020  Posted by  Misc

From Joe Cadillic’s latest weekly roundup:

IDEMIA and Sopra Steria to Build the New Shared Facial Recognition System for Border Protection of the Schengen Area:
EU to pay 300 million EUR for IDEMIA and Sopra Steria face and fingerprint recognition:
A Single Company (IDEMIA) Will Now Operate Facial Recognition for Nearly 800 Million People:
Report: EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, Brexit and the Future of Transatlantic Data Flows
The Presidency of the Council of the European Union Draft ePrivacy Regulation:
India – States, city municipal corporations and police departments launched 40 different contact tracing apps:
PrivacyBreacher for Android reveals data that apps have access to without extra permission requests:
Find much more privacy news and civil liberties coverage on MassPrivateI.

