Privacy news you may have missed….

How Law Enforcement Gets Around Your Smartphone’s Encryption

https://www.wired.com/story/smartphone-encryption-law-enforcement-tools/

The European Data Protection Supervisor Website Evidence Collector tool for privacy and data protection inspections

https://edps.europa.eu/press-publications/edps-inspection-software_en

Denmark- Government developing digital COVID-19 ‘vaccine passport’

https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-denmark-travel/denmark-developing-digital-covid-19-vaccine-passport-idUSL8N2JJ20U

Denmark isn’t the only country working on a vaccine passport

https://www.euractiv.com/section/politics/short_news/vaccinated-poles-to-receive-special-passports/

UK- Government defeated over secret child spy law

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jan/13/child-spies-bill-could-face-lords-defeat-as-tory-peers-rebel

China- Megvii, one of the country’s largest facial recognition startups is gearing up for public offering

https://techcrunch.com/2021/01/12/megvii-ipo-china/

Is The USPS Creating A National Biometric Criminal Background Check Program?