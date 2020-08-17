Privacy news stories you may have missed

It’s been a busy week here, but thankfully, Joe Cadillic has done his usual wonderful job of compiling news stories on privacy and civil liberties. Here are a few links he has compiled for us all:

World’s Largest Facial Recognition/Fingerprint Entry-Exit System to Be Launched at EU Land Borders:

“The new shared Biometric Matching System (sBMS) which is an important part of the EES, will be one of the world’s largest biometric databases. It will contain information for over 400 million third-country nationals, including fingerprints and facial images.”

https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/news/entry-exit-system-pilot-project-to-be-launched-at-eu-land-borders/

https://frontex.europa.eu/media-centre/news-release/entry-exit-system-pilot-project-at-land-borders-CAby43

COVID-19 contact tracing apps create privacy pitfalls around the world:

https://www.cnet.com/news/covid-contact-tracing-apps-bring-privacy-pitfalls-around-the-world/

IL – Little Caesars can’t dodge biometric privacy lawsuit:

https://www.reuters.com/article/little-caesars-cant-dodge-biometric-priv/little-caesars-cant-dodge-biometric-privacy-lawsuit-in-illinois-idUSL1N2FC1BJ

UK – Liberty Human Rights Wins Ground-Breaking Victory Against Facial Recognition:

“Court of Appeal finds surveillance tool breaches rights. Liberty calls on Government to take swift action and ban dangerous tech.”

https://www.libertyhumanrights.org.uk/issue/liberty-wins-ground-breaking-victory-against-facial-recognition-tech/

https://techcrunch.com/2020/08/11/court-finds-some-fault-with-uk-police-forces-use-of-facial-recognition-tech/

