Privacy news from here and there….

Europe risks another tech tangle with ‘vaccine passports’
https://www.politico.eu/article/vaccine-passports-echo-coronavirus-app-failures/

MEPs call for European AI rules to ban facial recognition surveillance in public:
https://techcrunch.com/2021/04/15/meps-call-for-european-ai-rules-to-ban-biometric-surveillance-in-public/

The Facebook loophole that lets world leaders deceive and harass their citizens:
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/apr/12/facebook-loophole-state-backed-manipulation

Privacy Warning: Facebook AI Has Monitored 45,000 Videos Of People Chatting
https://ai.facebook.com/blog/shedding-light-on-fairness-in-ai-with-a-new-data-set

Germany- Data Protection Authority addresses right to privacy during online exams:
https://www.baden-wuerttemberg.datenschutz.de/rechte-der-studierenden-muessen-auch-bei-online-pruefungen-beachtet-werden/

UK- The Human Rights Act and the right to privacy:
https://privacyinternational.org/long-read/4475/uk-human-rights-act-and-right-privacy

U.S. Banks Deploy Facial Recognition And AI To Monitor Customers And Workers:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-banks-facialrecognition-insight/u-s-banks-deploy-ai-to-monitor-customers-workers-amid-tech-backlash-idUSKBN2C611P

