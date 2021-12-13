Privacy news from here and there

As always, great thanks to Joe Cadillic for his tireless efforts to bring us news on the privacy front. The following is just a smattering of what you can find on his blog, MassPrivateI:

ACLU Calls for Halt of DHS’s Use Of Facial Recognition:

https://www.aclu.org/letter/aclu-comment-dhs-st-information-collection-request-facial-recognition-and-artificial

NEC Corporation to introduce facial recognition vaccination check system:

https://nordot.app/839443641406668800?c=445918389795193953

Hackensack Meridian Health To Use CLEAR Facial Recognition To Confirm Patients Vaccine Status:

https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/News/2021/12/03/Hackensack-Meridian-Health-Partners-CLEAR-Empower-Patients-With-Digital-Proof-COVID19-Vaccination

Clearview’s Facial Recognition AI One Of The Best In The Business, Says NIST:

https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20211126/18132748009/clearviews-facial-recognition-ai-one-best-business-says-nist.shtml

https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/5/22819097/clearview-ai-facial-recognition-patent

Utility companies will no longer share data with ICE — but many loopholes remain:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2021/12/08/utility-data-government-tracking/

https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/9/22826271/utilities-ice-data-sharing-thomson-wyden

Legal Loopholes and Data for Dollars: How Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies Are Buying Your Data from Brokers

https://cdt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/2021-12-08-Legal-Loopholes-and-Data-for-Dollars-Report-final.pdf

Consumer Report White paper on VPN’s:

https://gizmodo.com/a-new-report-on-vpns-shows-theyre-often-a-mixed-bag-for-1848179795

https://digital-lab-wp.consumerreports.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/VPN-White-Paper.pdf

How to Opt Out of Verizon’s Custom Experience Tracking:

https://www.wired.com/story/verizon-user-privacy-settings/

Google Chrome V3 is Deceitful and Threatening:

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2021/12/chrome-users-beware-manifest-v3-deceitful-and-threatening

Mitto AG Accused of Running Secret Spying Operation Of Everyone’s Cellphones:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-06/this-swiss-tech-exec-is-said-to-have-operated-a-secret-surveillance-operation

Netherlands- Data Protection Authority fined the Tax and Customs Administration 2.75M euros for data processing violations:

https://autoriteitpersoonsgegevens.nl/nl/nieuws/boete-belastingdienst-voor-discriminerende-en-onrechtmatige-werkwijze

UK- Luxury apartment owners near Tate Modern take privacy case to supreme court:

https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2021/dec/06/owners-of-flats-near-tate-modern-take-privacy-case-to-supreme-court-viewing-platform

IRL- Data Protection Commission argued that Facebook doesn’t need to get user consent to use their data for ads:

https://www.politico.eu/article/irish-data-protection-commission-gdpr-lobby-business-friendly-general-data-protection-regulation/

UAE- Human Rights Activist Sues Spyware Maker DarkMatter For Violating U.S. Anti-Hacking and International Human Rights Laws:

https://www.eff.org/press/releases/saudi-human-rights-activist-represented-eff-sues-spyware-maker-darkmatter-violating

https://www.darkmatter.ae/

AU- Home Affairs commences work on electronic surveillance law reforms:

https://www.zdnet.com/article/australia-commences-work-on-electronic-surveillance-law-reforms/