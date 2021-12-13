Privacy news from here and there

Dec 132021
 
 December 13, 2021

As always, great thanks to Joe Cadillic for his tireless efforts to bring us news on the privacy front. The following is just a smattering of what you can find on his blog, MassPrivateI:

ACLU Calls for Halt of DHS’s Use Of Facial Recognition:
https://www.aclu.org/letter/aclu-comment-dhs-st-information-collection-request-facial-recognition-and-artificial

NEC Corporation to introduce facial recognition vaccination check system:
https://nordot.app/839443641406668800?c=445918389795193953

Hackensack Meridian Health To Use CLEAR Facial Recognition To Confirm Patients Vaccine Status:
https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/News/2021/12/03/Hackensack-Meridian-Health-Partners-CLEAR-Empower-Patients-With-Digital-Proof-COVID19-Vaccination

Clearview’s Facial Recognition AI One Of The Best In The Business, Says NIST:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20211126/18132748009/clearviews-facial-recognition-ai-one-best-business-says-nist.shtml
https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/5/22819097/clearview-ai-facial-recognition-patent

Utility companies will no longer share data with ICE — but many loopholes remain:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2021/12/08/utility-data-government-tracking/
https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/9/22826271/utilities-ice-data-sharing-thomson-wyden

Legal Loopholes and Data for Dollars: How Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies Are Buying Your Data from Brokers
https://cdt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/2021-12-08-Legal-Loopholes-and-Data-for-Dollars-Report-final.pdf

Consumer Report White paper on VPN’s:
https://gizmodo.com/a-new-report-on-vpns-shows-theyre-often-a-mixed-bag-for-1848179795
https://digital-lab-wp.consumerreports.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/VPN-White-Paper.pdf

How to Opt Out of Verizon’s Custom Experience Tracking:
https://www.wired.com/story/verizon-user-privacy-settings/

Google Chrome V3 is Deceitful and Threatening:
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2021/12/chrome-users-beware-manifest-v3-deceitful-and-threatening

Mitto AG Accused of Running Secret Spying Operation Of Everyone’s Cellphones:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-06/this-swiss-tech-exec-is-said-to-have-operated-a-secret-surveillance-operation

Netherlands- Data Protection Authority fined the Tax and Customs Administration 2.75M euros for data processing violations:
https://autoriteitpersoonsgegevens.nl/nl/nieuws/boete-belastingdienst-voor-discriminerende-en-onrechtmatige-werkwijze

UK- Luxury apartment owners near Tate Modern take privacy case to supreme court:
https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2021/dec/06/owners-of-flats-near-tate-modern-take-privacy-case-to-supreme-court-viewing-platform

IRL- Data Protection Commission argued that Facebook doesn’t need to get user consent to use their data for ads:
https://www.politico.eu/article/irish-data-protection-commission-gdpr-lobby-business-friendly-general-data-protection-regulation/

UAE- Human Rights Activist Sues Spyware Maker DarkMatter For Violating U.S. Anti-Hacking and International Human Rights Laws:
https://www.eff.org/press/releases/saudi-human-rights-activist-represented-eff-sues-spyware-maker-darkmatter-violating
https://www.darkmatter.ae/

AU- Home Affairs commences work on electronic surveillance law reforms:
https://www.zdnet.com/article/australia-commences-work-on-electronic-surveillance-law-reforms/

 

