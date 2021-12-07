Privacy news from here and there…

It’s easy to miss news during the holidays. Thanks to Joe Cadillic, who keeps compiling links to help us all stay informed. Here’s a smattering from his most recent round-up:

“Freedom to Travel Act of 2021” introduced in Congress:

https://papersplease.org/wp/2021/11/22/freedom-to-travel-act-of-2021-introduced-in-congress/

House Passes Bill To Fund Federal Vaccination Database:

[T]he government would provide $400 million in taxpayer dollars to fund “immunization system data modernization and expansion,” a system otherwise defined as “a confidential, population-based, computerized database that records immunization doses administered by any health care provider to persons within the geographic area covered by that database.” In a statement, the bill’s main sponsor, Democrat Rep. Ann Kuster (NH), said the system would be used to “remind patients when they are due for a recommended vaccine” and identify areas with low vaccination rates to “ensure equitable distribution of vaccines.”

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/12/01/exclusive-tool-to-enforce-orwellian-rules-80-house-republicans-help-pass-bill-to-fund-federal-vaccination-database/

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/550/text

Massachusetts Committee Holds Hearing on Bill to Limit Police Use of Facial Recognition:

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2021/12/massachusetts-committee-holds-hearing-on-bill-to-limit-police-use-of-facial-recognition/

Rhode Island DLT director said facial recognition won’t be used for unemployment claims:

https://news.yahoo.com/heres-why-aclu-suing-ri-195512446.html

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/11/30/metro/dlt-director-said-facial-recognition-wont-be-used-unemployment-claims/

Appeals court allows Iowa police to enter people’s homes based on a hunch they might destroy evidence:

This case started with a knock-and-talk about defendant visiting websites involving commercial sex acts with children. “While talking with William Meyer outside his home, federal agents grew worried that, if he went back inside, he would destroy evidence. Rather than take that risk, they entered his home without a warrant and took two computers, a cellphone, and a hard drive. The main question in this case is whether their actions violated the Fourth Amendment. We agree with the district court that they did not.”

https://ecf.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/21/12/202958P.pdf

BS Warning: Cities and Private Companies Release “Privacy Principles for Mobility Data”

https://www.mobilitydataprivacyprinciples.org/#principles

CO- Appeals Court: Drug Dog That Alerts On Legal Weed Can’t Create Probable Cause For A Search

https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20211121/13075147983/colorado-appeals-court-says-drug-dog-that-alerts-now-legal-weed-cant-create-probable-cause-search.shtml

Britain throws down gauntlet to EU in Big Tech crackdown:

https://www.politico.eu/article/britain-big-tech-facebook-giphy-eu-brussels-digital/

Big Tech braces for breakups as UK opens new era of enforcement:

https://www.politico.eu/article/big-tech-breakup-uk-enforcement-era-facebook-giphy/

Greece- Government Tells Over-60s To Get Vaccinated Or Face $114 Monthly Fine:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/greece-covid-vaccine-mandate-omicron-b1966705.html

https://www.forbes.com/sites/teakvetenadze/2021/11/30/greece-tells-over-60s-to-get-vaccinated-or-face-114-monthly-fine-after-covid-19-peak

UK- New powers to stop and frisk protesters added to controversial policing bill:

The proposals include tougher sentences for blocking motorways and allowing police officers to stop and search anyone at a protest “without suspicion”. Anyone an officer “reasonably believes” may “lock on” or obstruct major transport works could be stopped.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/policing-bill-protest-amendments-stop-search-b1964236.html

Canada- As critics warn of genetic ‘surveillance’, RCMP explores use of DNA matching in criminal probes:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/genetic-genealogy-rcmp-investigations-1.6257931

Read more at MassPrivateI.