Privacy news from here and there….

In case you missed it:

Ad trackers continue to collect Europeans’ data without consent:

https://digiday.com/media/ad-trackers-continue-to-collect-europeans-data-without-consent-under-the-gdpr-say-ad-data-detectives/

Wyoming school put on lockdown after one student refuses to wear face mask, and is arrested:

https://trib.com/news/state-and-regional/student-arrested-after-standoff-over-laramie-high-school-mask-requirement/article_1540b4b6-bad7-5d19-98d3-5162afce680a.html

Idaho Supreme Court: A Police dog’s nose inside a car window before alerting is a search and a Jones trespass

https://isc.idaho.gov/opinions/47367.pdf

Amazon Is Building a Smart Fridge That Knows What You Eat:

“Not content with just knowing your face, your voice, your fingerprint, and the blueprint of your home, Amazon also wants to know what you’re eating.”

https://www.businessinsider.com/amazon-is-building-smart-fridge-that-monitors-your-buying-patterns-2021-10

CA- Social Media Surveillance By The Los Angeles Police Department:

https://securityboulevard.com/2021/10/social-media-surveillance-by-law-enforcement-avast/

Find these and many more on Joe Cadillic’s MassPrivateI.