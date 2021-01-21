Privacy Legislation Proposed In Virginia And Oklahoma

David Stauss of Husch Blackwell writes:

Five states are now considering online privacy legislation.

Virginia and Oklahoma join Washington, New York and Minnesota as states where lawmakers have proposed online privacy legislation this year. It is expected that lawmakers in other states will propose similar legislation in the coming weeks. As discussed in our prior posts, the fact the legislation has been proposed is not indicative of whether it has any chance of becoming law. Since lawmakers passed the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in 2018 numerous states have considered similar bills, but none of them has become law. That said, presumably one day another state (or more) will join California in passing such legislation.

Below is a brief summary of the two bills. To the extent that the bills appear poised for advancement we will provide a more detailed analysis.