Privacy Lawsuit Based on Website Tracking by Service Provider Trimmed

Nov 052021
Venkat Balasubramani writes:
This is a lawsuit against Nike and its service provider (FullStory), which provides Nike with “session replay” functionality for its website. FullStory’s software allows Nike to capture information regarding website visitors: (1) mouse clicks, (2) keystrokes, (3) payment card information, (4) IP address, (5) location, and (6) browser type and OS.
On behalf of a putative class, the plaintiffs asserted privacy claims—including for wiretapping—under California law. The court dismisses FullStory, a Georgia-based corporation, for lack of personal jurisdiction. It dismisses all but one of the claims against Nike.
h/t, Joe Cadillic