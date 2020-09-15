Privacy laws might prove to be a blessing in disguise for crypto

 September 15, 2020  Posted by  Misc, Surveillance

Vyara Savova writes:

With government agencies getting more savvy at tracing blockchain transactions, laws like the EU’s GDPR may play a role.

Anti-establishment and counter-government sentiments fuelled the early days of crypto. More than a decade later, crypto is slowly moving away from its wild-west early days and into a more organized system that traditional financial institutions are reluctantly adopting.

Crypto has also managed to attract the no less reluctant attention of various regulators. With reactions ranging from a complete ban on crypto transactions to making authorities question the overall role of regulation, cryptocurrencies have wreaked havoc on policymaking everywhere.

