Privacy in a pandemic: Only 66% countries with data protection laws, says study

Joe C. Mathew reports:

Only 66 per cent of the nations of the world safeguard people’s data and privacy, despite an 11 percentage point increase in the adoption of data protection and privacy legislation in the period between 2015 and 2020, according to new United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) data.

Results of a new survey on global cyberlaw adoption, released on 28 April, show that the share is even lower among least developed countries, at just 43 per cent. The findings come at a time when the world is increasingly depending on digital tools to access goods and services in a COVID-19-linked locked down period.