Privacy fears over University of Sydney form asking researchers to declare relationships

Jun 102021
Naaman Zhou reports:
Students and privacy experts have criticised a new form at the University of Sydney that requires master’s and PhD students to declare their relationships with sexual partners or ex-partners and with overseas organisations that are “broadly relevant” to their research.
All students studying master’s degrees or PhDs will have to fill out the new form, which asks them to declare relationships that could be “considered broadly relevant” to their studies.
via Joe Cadillic