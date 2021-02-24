Privacy Debated in Fight Over Google Chrome Browser History Tracking

Matthew Renda reports:

A federal judge chastised lawyers representing Google for splitting hairs during a hearing Thursday over whether the company is illegally collecting private information from users of the Chrome internet browser.

U.S. District Court Judge Lucy Koh said she was “disturbed” by Google’s rationale when discussing how the company’s privacy policy relates to its policy of collecting information regarding the internet browsing habits of Chrome users.

“I’m actually more disturbed by Google’s answer,” Koh said at one point. “I think slicing the baloney that thin is disturbing.”