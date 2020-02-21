Privacy commissioners launch investigation into facial recognition technology tested by Toronto police, other GTA forces

Feb 212020
 
 February 21, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Non-U.S.

Kate Allen and Wendy Gillis report:

Federal and provincial regulators are launching an investigation into whether Clearview AI, the company that makes facial recognition technology used by at least four Ontario police forces, breaks Canadian privacy laws.

The investigation was initiated “in the wake of numerous media reports that have raised questions and concerns about whether the company is collecting and using personal information without consent,” according to a joint statement.

Read more on The Star.

