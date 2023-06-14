Privacy commissioner finds 2 B.C. police departments improperly accessed critic’s data

Akshay Kulkarni reports:

B.C.’s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC) has found two police departments improperly accessed the personal information of a Victoria man who previously filed freedom-of-information requests with them.

Blogger Stephen Harrison, who regularly files FOI requests with the Victoria and Saanich police departments on Vancouver Island, uses the data for his personal website — which documents the behaviour of the police forces in their interactions with marginalized people.

After a number of such data requests, Harrison requested his own records from the two organizations.

He found out that three employees — one from the VicPD, and two from the SPD — had conducted police record searches in the Police Records Information Management Environment (PRIME) database immediately following his requests.