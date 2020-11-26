Privacy campaigner flags concerns about Microsoft’s creepy Productivity Score

Nov 262020
November 26, 2020 Business
Richard Speed reports:
Microsoft’s Productivity Score has put in a public appearance in Microsoft 365 and attracted the ire of privacy campaigners and activists.
The Register had already noted the vaguely creepy-sounding technology back in May. The goal of it is to use telemetry captured by the Windows behemoth to track the productivity of an organisation through metrics such as a corporate obsession with interminable meetings or just how collaborative employees are being.
