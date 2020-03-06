Privacy breach, fake news takes mental toll on COVID-19 patients

How much specific information should the health department of your country or region give out about the location or identity of COVID-19 patients or those being monitored or tested? Some people may argue that public health concerns warrant government being more specific, perhaps, than they might otherwise be, but at what cost?

From The Jakarta Post:

Indonesia’s first two confirmed COVID-19 patients claim that media coverage and discussion on social media have taken a greater toll on them than the disease itself, saying that numerous breaches of privacy and the resulting stigma have left them “mentally drained”.Some people went so far as to directly attack one of the patients, known as Case 1, through social media.

Read more on The Jakarta Post. (free subscription required)