Privacy and Reputational Harm – Jeevan Hariharan

 November 26, 2021

Jeevan Hariharan writes:

Next week, on 30 November and 1 December 2021, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in ZXC v Bloomberg LP. The case gives the court an opportunity to answer one of the most important questions which has emerged in English privacy law in recent years: does a person who has not been charged with an offence have a reasonable expectation of privacy in a police investigation into their activities?

The Court of Appeal in ZXC [2020] EWCA Civ 611 answered this question affirmatively, confirming a growing body of High Court decisions including Nicklin J’s first instance decision in ZXC [2019] EWHC 970 (QB) and Richard v BBC [2018] EWHC 1837 (Ch).

Read more on Inforrm’s Blog.

