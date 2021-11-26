Privacy and Reputational Harm – Jeevan Hariharan

Nov 262021
Jeevan Hariharan writes:
Next week, on 30 November and 1 December 2021, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in ZXC v Bloomberg LP. The case gives the court an opportunity to answer one of the most important questions which has emerged in English privacy law in recent years: does a person who has not been charged with an offence have a reasonable expectation of privacy in a police investigation into their activities?
The Court of Appeal in ZXC [2020] EWCA Civ 611 answered this question affirmatively, confirming a growing body of High Court decisions including Nicklin J’s first instance decision in ZXC [2019] EWHC 970 (QB) and Richard v BBC [2018] EWHC 1837 (Ch).
