Privacy And Personalization Clash For Retailers

Feb 262020
 
 February 26, 2020  Posted by  Business

Seen on PYMNTS:

Retailers are facing a personalization paradox. Recent studies are showing counter trends right now that are proving the adage that consumers want what they want — even if it’s a contradiction.

That paradox is evident between the appeal of personalization and a stepped-up need for privacy. It’s illustrated in a new report from Episerver, which shows that personalized messaging can be a deal creator or deal breaker for consumers. But it also shows that privacy is paramount. Fifty-three percent of consumers want retailers to respect their anonymity in 2020; at the same time 61 percent want more personalization in marketing, messaging and promotions.

Read more on PYMNTS.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.