Privacy And Personalization Clash For Retailers

Retailers are facing a personalization paradox. Recent studies are showing counter trends right now that are proving the adage that consumers want what they want — even if it’s a contradiction.

That paradox is evident between the appeal of personalization and a stepped-up need for privacy. It’s illustrated in a new report from Episerver, which shows that personalized messaging can be a deal creator or deal breaker for consumers. But it also shows that privacy is paramount. Fifty-three percent of consumers want retailers to respect their anonymity in 2020; at the same time 61 percent want more personalization in marketing, messaging and promotions.