Prince Harry in UK court for privacy case against Daily Mail publisher

Mar 272023
 
 March 27, 2023  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court, Non-U.S.

Reuters reports:

Britain’s Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at London’s High Court on Monday as he and six other high profile figures began their lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail paper over years of alleged phone-tapping and privacy breaches. Harry, the younger son of King Charles, has brought a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, as have singer Elton John, his husband and filmmaker David Furnish, and actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost.

Read more at Reuters.

