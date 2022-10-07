Prince Harry, Elton John, and Others Sue UK Media Group Over Privacy Breach

 October 7, 2022  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court, Non-U.S.

AFP reports:

Britain’s Prince Harry and singer Elton John are among six public figures suing the publisher of the Daily Mail over alleged unlawful information-gathering at its titles.

The others taking part in the legal action are actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, John’s husband David Furnish and Doreen Lawrence, the mother of murder victim Stephen Lawrence, the domestic PA news agency said in a report.

[…]

ANL, also the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, said on Thursday it “utterly and unambiguously” rejected the allegations.

Read more at NDTV.  Related coverage can be found at BBC.

