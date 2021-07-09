Pressley, Clarke, Tlaib Reintroduce Bill to Ban Facial Recognition Technology in Public Housing

WASHINGTON – Today, Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley (MA-07), Yvette Clarke (NY-09), and Rashida Tlaib (MI-13) announced the reintroduction of the No Biometric Barriers to Housing Act of 2021 (bill text), their bill to prohibit the usage of facial and biometric recognition in most federally funded public housing and require the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to submit a report to Congress about how this emerging technology interplays within the public housing sector and its tenants.

“Facial recognition technology consistently misidentifies women and people of color and only exacerbates the constant surveillance and criminalization that the most marginalized already face,” said Congresswoman Pressley. “This much-needed bill will ban the use of facial recognition and other biometric technologies in HUD funded properties and will help protect the civil rights and liberties of tenants throughout our country.”

“Someone living in public housing should not be the guinea pig for the emerging technology of biometric facial screening just to enter their own home, which is why I’ve drafted the ‘No Biometric Barriers to Housing Act,’” said Rep. Clarke. “This technology in its current state has proven to be flawed–we know the accuracy of facial recognition technology significantly decreases when screening people of color and women. We also need safeguards for how collected biometric data is shared and stored. Only once we address these bias and privacy concerns can we have the conversation about public housing’s usage of biometric technology.”

“Biometric technologies like facial recognition have been found to be inaccurate, disproportionately target women and people of color, and violate basic privacy protections,” said Rep. Tlaib. “HUD properties should be focused on providing permanent, safe, and affordable housing to every resident who needs it – not fueling the overcriminalization of marginalized communities. This technology has no place in public housing.”

More than two million residents live in public housing nationwide. The No Biometric Barriers Housing Act of 2021 includes HUD federally assisted rental dwelling units. The term ‘‘covered federally assisted rental dwelling units” includes residential dwelling units made available for rental and for which assistance is provided. That is part of a housing project for which service is provided under the public housing program under the United States Housing Act of 1937.

The No Biometric Barriers to Housing Act of 2021 does two things. First, it would prohibit biometric recognition technology in public and assisted housing units funded under the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Secondly, the legislation will require the Department of Housing and Urban Development to submit a report to Congress that researches:

any known use of facial recognition technologies in public housing units

the impact of emerging technologies on tenants

the purpose of installing the technologies in the units

demographic information of impacted tenants

the impact of emerging technologies on vulnerable communities in public housing, including tenant privacy, civil rights, and fair housing

The legislation was initially introduced by the lawmakers in July 2019.

Last month, Rep. Pressley, along with Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) and Senators Edward J. Markey (D-MA), Merkley (D-Ore.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), reintroduced bicameral legislation to stop government use of biometric technology, including facial recognition tools.

In Congress, Rep. Pressley represents the cities of Boston, Somerville, and Cambridge, which are among the first cities on the east coast to outlaw the use of the technology.

Source: Rep. Pressley

h/t, Joe Cadillic