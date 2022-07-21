Preliminary reactions to American Data Privacy Protection Act revised draft — EFF

Jul 212022
 
 July 21, 2022  Posted by  Govt, Laws, U.S.

Seen on Twitter yesterday, some preliminary thoughts by EFF on ADPPA revisions:

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.