Preliminary reactions to American Data Privacy Protection Act revised draft — EFF

Seen on Twitter yesterday, some preliminary thoughts by EFF on ADPPA revisions:
First, the bill would override many kinds of state privacy laws. EFF opposes rolling back state privacy protections to meet a lower federal standard. https://t.co/S2yNk5NyHw
Today, @RepAnnaEshoo proposed an amendment to protect states’ abilities to build on federal protections. It failed. Yet many advocates, including several state AGs, have told Congress that the bill as written harms their ability to do their jobs. https://t.co/KbDT8SSzZB
Second, the bill stops regulators from enforcing an important federal privacy law that applies to telecommunications companies. AT&T a few years ago violated this law by disclosing sensitive customer location data without customer consent. https://t.co/JTueYiQs1y
Third, the bill’s private right of action, which allows people to sue companies that violate their privacy, is riddled with exceptions and limits. Yet a strong PRA is necessary to ensure effective enforcement of privacy laws. https://t.co/Zl74MFWw0B
EFF sent a public letter to Congress seeking improvements to a prior version of this bill—many of these suggestions still stand. https://t.co/G30JGRLgh3
We are also concerned about amendments accepted today, which are not yet published, addressing how data flows between companies such as Clearview AI or https://t.co/QmQxsVqzbV and the government. We will share further views as we digest the new bill.
