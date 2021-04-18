Predicting the Future of Privacy Class Actions After Oral Argument in TransUnion v. Ramirez

John D. Seiver and Spencer Persson of DavisWrightTremaine write:
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral argument on whether and to what extent class members’ injuries and standing are relevant to class certification in TransUnion v. Ramirez. The complaint in the district court alleged that TransUnion violated requirements imposed on credit reporting agencies (CRAs) by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) in failing to provide consumers with accurate and complete information and a summary of consumer rights.
The question presented to the Court was whether federal courts may certify classes in which the class members may have suffered injuries atypical of the class representative, and whether those injuries independently would be insufficient for Article III standing.
Read more on Privacy & Security Law Blog.