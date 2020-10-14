‘Potentially hundreds of thousands of citizens’: Mass surveillance slammed in French-speaking Switzerland

The Local (Ch) reports:

Authorities in the Swiss canton of Vaud have been heavily criticised for a ‘mass surveillance’ scheme which saw the monitoring of “potentially hundreds of thousands of citizens”.

According to Swiss media reports, half of the total wiretaps made in all of Switzerland were made in the canton of Vaud, despite the French-speaking canton having less than ten percent of the country’s total population.

