Possible privacy breach at Pickering long-term care home hard-hit by coronavirus

May 11, 2020 Breaches, Healthcare, Non-U.S.
Ryan Rocca reports:
A possible privacy breach has been reported at a Pickering long-term care home that’s been hard-hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak.
Long-term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton said the possible breach is regarding “individual resident personal health info” at Orchard Villa long-term care.
A spokesperson for the home confirmed to Global News that an internal investigation was conducted, but further information regarding the breach wasn’t provided.
Read more on Global News. There have been 66 COVID-19 deaths at the 233-bed facility, which is obviously very concerning in and of itself. Now add a privacy breach on top of that?