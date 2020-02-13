Portugal wants to create ‘facial recognition system’ for State websites

Portugal Resident writes:

The Portuguese government is keen to create a system of facial recognition for mobile access to State websites.

The use of what is called a ‘Chave Móvel Digital’ has already been taken up by about 12% of the population to navigate sites like social security, the SNS health system and the AT tax authority.

But for now access is in the form of a code. The idea is to make it ‘simpler’ and potentially ‘safer’ by adopting ‘facial recognition’.