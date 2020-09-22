Portland Passes Ban On Facial Recognition Use By City Agencies And Private Businesses

More from Tim Cushing on surveillance issues:

Portland, Oregon has now joined parts of Massachusetts and all of California in protecting its residents from the sketchy surveillance method known as “facial recognition.” For something that’s supposed to recognize faces, it’s usually pretty bad at it and gets worse when it has to deal with minorities. Of course, the same can be said about the law enforcement agencies deploying it, which might explain their love of tech that gives them more people to arrest but rarely the probable cause to do so.

Portland’s ban is more restrictive than others already in place. It doesn’t just affect the local government.