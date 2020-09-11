Portland, Oregon First to Ban Private-Sector Use of Facial Recognition Technology

Sep 112020
September 11, 2020 Featured News, Laws, Surveillance, U.S.
Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On September 9, 2020, Portland, Oregon became the first jurisdiction in the country to ban the private-sector use of facial recognition technology in public places within the city, including stores, restaurants and hotels. The city Ordinance was unanimously passed by the Portland City Council and will take effect on January 1, 2021.
Read more on Privacy & Information Security Law Blog.
See also Joseph Lazzarotti’s post, City of Portland Bans Private Entities From Using Facial Recognition Technologies.