Portland Becomes First Jurisdiction to Ban Certain Uses of Facial Recognition by Private Businesses

Brent Hamilton and Kate Berry of Davis Wright Tremaine write:

In an effort to ameliorate the potential discriminatory impact of facial recognition technologies on people of color, women, and other groups, Portland, Ore., recently joined a growing number of jurisdictions limiting the use of facial recognition technology.

The ordinance, which went into effect on January 1, 2021, is the first in the country to prohibit certain uses of these technologies by private businesses. Another ordinance banning the use and acquisition of face recognition technologies by all City of Portland bureaus and offices went into effect last September.