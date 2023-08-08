Porn Groups Sue to Block Texas’ Looming Online Age-Checks Law

Aug 082023
August 8, 2023 Court, Laws, Online, U.S., Youth & Schools
Skye Witley reports:
Parties in the adult entertainment industry asked a Texas federal court to block state officials from enforcing a new law that would require pornography websites to verify the age of their users and display a health warning notice.
Those two requirements of the law set to take effect Sept. 1 are the “least effective and yet also the most restrictive” method of trying to protect minors from adult content online, according to the complaint seeking declaratory and injunctive relief filed Friday in US District Court for the Western District of Texas.
Read more at Bloomberg Law.